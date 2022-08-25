United Way of Greater Niagara is running a 14-week Equity Challenge in partnership with Niagara University. The public education program will be hosted at www.uwgn.org/equity.
Organizers say the course gives individuals or groups, as well as NU students, the chance to learn more about race, equity and social justice and how they affect the community we all live, learn, and work in, with content curated by David B. Taylor, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at NU. This program will also likely feature a conference in mid-October, offering a chance for both students and community members taking the challenge to hear from other leading voices in the discussion about diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Week 1 of the Challenge begins on Sept. 5. Week 14, the final week of the challenge, begins on Dec. 5. The challenge is being offered as an introductory class for freshman at Niagara University as well.
In Taylor’s words, “Together, we hope to gain a deeper understanding about the impact that systemic racism and inequity have on our region and in our local communities. Our goal is to deepen our awareness of and willingness to confront racism, bias, and other social inequities, as we work to become champions of equity in our personal and professional lives.”
To register today, visit www.uwgn.org/equity to fill out an online registration form or text EQUITY2022 to 22828 today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.