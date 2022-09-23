The United Way of Greater Niagara kicked off its annual campaign for 2022 this week, raising funds for the various local agencies it works with.
The campaign runs through Nov. 30. President and CEO Connie Brown said they have raised about a million dollars each year to help local agencies, doing presentations all over the county encouraging people to give.
“Our biggest needs are usually with domestic violence, pantries, mental health issues, and Boys and Girls club children’s programs throughout the community,” Brown said, “and United Way runs the campaign to support all these agencies in the community.”
The campaign kicked off with the chapter’s annual awards breakfast, held at the Niagara Riverside Resort, where organizations and individuals were recognized for their contributions to the United Way’s mission. The AFL/CIO Niagara/Orleans Labor Council presented a donation of $24,400 raised from their Labor’s Night at the Races fundraiser and the Teamsters Local 237 union donated $18,000.
Those who were recognized with awards this year include:
• The AFL/CIO Niagara/Orleans Central Labor Council receiving the President’s Award
• Highmark BCBS of Western New York receiving the Shining Star Award
• Key Bank receiving the Horizon Award
• Youth Monitoring Services receiving the Service Cup Award
• Robert Kazeangin receiving the Norman Sinclair Humanitarian Award
• Melissa Mozzarella receiving the Joseph C. Weber “Think Positive . . . Think United Way” Award
• Denise Abbott receiving the AFL/CIO Russell Quarantello Community Service Award
The relationship between the AFL/CIO Niagara/Orleans Central Labor Council has existed since the 1980s, with their respective national organizations having such a relationship for over 80 years. The local AFL/CIO labor council has held the annual Labor’s Night at the Races fundraiser for 13 years to benefit the United Way, which has raised over $184,000 for the community.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has been involved with United Way of Greater Niagara for over 10 years, being a lead sponsor for Labor’s Night at the Races.
Key Bank has been a partner with United Way of Greater Niagara for more than 20 years, providing more than $60,000 in grant funding over that time.
Youth Monitoring Services has existed since 1973 and been a United Way partner since 2003, providing resources and educational services to at-risk children. Over the last six year, it increased the number of children and families it serves by six times, from 102 to 643.
Robert Kazeangin has been involved with the United Way since 1982 and was instrumental in the merging of two branches in Lockport and Niagara Falls into the current United Way of Greater Niagara. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Health Association of Niagara County, the Niagara Falls Education Foundation, and as the Vice-President of the Oakwood Cemetery.
Melissa Mazarella has been on the board for Woman United for five years now, participating in several drives like the diaper drive, food drive, boo drive, backpack drive, and toiletry drive.
Denise Abbott has been involved with United Way for the past six years, being part of the Day of Caring and Campaign Committee. She also serves as the chair of Western NY Council on Occupational Safety and Health and the President of the Buffalo Central Labor Council, among many other roles and titles.
