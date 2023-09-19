The United Way of Greater Niagara will offer a glimpse of the agency’s shift in focus during its Awards Breakfast and Campaign Kickoff at 8 a.m. Friday at Niagara Riverside Resort , 7001 Buffalo Ave.
Organizers will unveil United Way’s new mission, vision and website to help maximize the impact of donations on the community.
The event, also serves as the official start to United Way’s annual campaign and will honor local individuals and organizations making a difference in the Greater Niagara community. This year’s honorees include:
• M&T Bank —President’s Award
• Rachel Brennan — Norman Sinclair Humanitarian Award
• Mental Health Association of Niagara County — Service Cup Award
• Maid of the Mist — Shining Star Award
• Joanne Beaton — Joseph C. Weber III Think Positive Think United Way Award
• Scott Jones — AFL/CIO Russell Quarantello Community Services Award
The awards breakfast-and-campaign kickoff event is sponsored by National Grid, General Motors, Highmark of Western New York, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Olin, Mutual of America, Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, Niagara County Community College, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 17, Morgan Stanley’s financial adviser Michael S. Radecke, Covanta, Wittlin, Dry and Dry CPA, Webster’s and Wegmans.
For more information, call 716-731-4580.
