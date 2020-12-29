The United Way of Greater Niagara is extending its campaign until the end of January, according to Connie Brown, president/CEO.
The impact of COVID-19 was cited as the reason for extending the campaign.
“Many businesses and companies were unable to run an 'in house' campaign therefore people were not donating through their place of employment," Brown said. "Hopefully the extra time will allow companies to reach out to their employees and ask them to donate.”
United Way of Greater Niagara supports 29 agencies in Niagara County and the City of Tonawanda. It has continued to support these agencies throughout the year with a major focus on essential day care programs, domestic violence services, mental health services and helping the supply of food pantries across the county.
“I cannot stress enough the need in our community to help one another especially this year. The donations you make stay right here in our community to support our most needed services,” Brown said.
If you would like to make a donation please contact the United Way Office at 731-4580 or visit the website www.uwgn.org.
