A partnership involving a local business and neighborhood business group helped a group of students and parents at Bloneva Bond Primary School enjoy a more active and fun summer this year.
The school district, with the support from the company Niagara Falls Redevelopment and the members of the Niagara Street Business Association, sponsored Bloneva Bond’s first Student Parent Summer Exploratory Academy for Families.
The program allowed students and parents from the school opportunities to explore a wider range of summer activities at locations across Western New York that they may not have had the chance to enjoy otherwise.
As part of the academy, participants were able to travel to Kelkenberg Farm in Clarence, visit Buffalo’s Explore & More Children’s Museum and, just this week, attend a Buffalo Bisons baseball game at Sahlen Field.
In addition, the academy provided the chance for students to take part in other activities in the Falls, including an obstacle course set up at the elementary school.
As part of the program, participants received free lunches and tickets to all events were either free or offered at a minimal cost to students and parents.
Supporters said statistics from the neighborhood surrounding Bloneva Bond Elementary School showed the need for such activities in the area was high statistics show:
• 84% of students at Bloneva Bond qualify free breakfast and lunches;
• 29% of families of students at the elementary school lack suitable access to transportation and
• 77% have no access laundry or other basic services.
Sharon Gazy, a school district employee and member of the board of the Niagara Street Business Association, said the partnership came together in an effort to help students and parents enjoy a more fulfilling summer.
“It’s trying to diversify for the children’s benefit and for the parents’ benefit,” Gazy said. “Its to diversify their ability to see and do things.”
Participants took part in an end-of-season reception on Thursday to the celebrate the program’s success.
Gazy said the partners are committed to sponsoring another summer academy next year.
“It’s only going to get bigger and better,” she said.
