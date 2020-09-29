Concerns about understaffing have prompted members of a local healthcare workers union to schedule an informational picket outside Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center on Wednesday.
More than 700 essential healthcare workers, including nurses, represented by 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, are expected to participate in the picket which the union said was organized in response to concerns about proper staffing levels in the hospital.
A release from the union indicated that, in the last several months, caregivers have submitted 150 short staffing forms citing dangerously inadequate staffing levels throughout the hospital which could impact the quality of care provided to patients. The union represents registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, technicians, professionals, service, dietary, maintenance and home health staff at the Niagara Falls facility.
“We have been stripped down to the bone. Some nights I’m doing beds and taking vitals because we don’t have anyone from housekeeping on,” says 1199SEIU Delegate Evelyn Harris, who has worked at the institution for 43 years. “Not being able to give hands on care and do all I can for my patients fractures me to my soul.”
Union organizers have filed charges with the New York State Labor Board for inadequate staffing levels and inappropriate floating of staff. Chronic short staffing has resulted in registered nurses being re-assigned to areas of the hospital for which they do not have proper training, according to the union.
“This is a clear violation of our collective bargaining agreement,” says, 1199SEIU Organizer Michele Jerge, RN. Hospital nursing management has been consistently absent from weekly meetings regarding inadequate staffing levels and grievances regarding staffing.
