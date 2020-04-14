Uniformed hotel guests check into Niagara Falls

Members of the New York Army and Air National Guard have taken up temporary residence inside a hotel in downtown Niagara Falls as part of the guard's 3,500-person response to the coronavirus pandemic.
National Guard spokesperson Eric Durr confirmed that soldiers and airmen have been staying at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the Falls as they process onto duty status at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. Durr sad the National Guard also has a joint task force headquarters set up at the Connecticut Street Armory in Buffalo.
Durr said rooms at the hotel were offered to soldiers and airmen as a lodging option if they were concerned that their coming and going from their homes could be harmful to the health of an individual in their household.
Durr said many of the Western New York services members have been involved in downstate response missions in the Hudson Valley and New York City. He said others are remaining in the Western New York region to carry out potential missions.
