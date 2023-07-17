Gov. Kathy Hochul is once again warning New Yorkers of air quality issues as smoke from wildfires in western Canada continues to be felt across the region.
The smoke resulted in the Air Quality Index reaching levels that are ‘Unhealthy for All’ on Monday. The poor air quality is expected to last.
“New Yorkers should once again prepare for smoke from the wildfires in western Canada to impact our state’s air quality this week,” Hochul said Sunday. “To help everyone stay informed and safe, we are activating emergency notifications on our roads and public transit systems and making masks available to counties for distribution.”
Extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to unhealthy air quality Monday morning or were experiencing it by midafternoon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov Smoke and Fire map.
As of Monday afternoon, an air quality warning was being issued for Western New York today.
Hochul, speaking at a Monday afternoon event in Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, addressed the speed at which air quality indexes could change.
“... we are experiencing very compromised air quality at this moment. Literally since I arrived here, the air quality in Cooperstown went from 71 to 136, and anything above 50 is considered ‘Unhealthy.’ But when you get into the range of 100 to 150, you’re really in a category where people who have any kind of health conditions, whether they have asthma, or chronic respiratory or heart issues, those individuals really need to stay indoors because it is unhealthy for sensitive groups,” the governor said.
Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a red zone air quality index, meaning it is unhealthy for everyone. The particles, known as PM2.5, are tiny enough to get deep into the lungs and cause short-term problems like coughing and itchy eyes, and in the long run, can affect the lungs and heart.
The EPA advises keeping outdoor activities light and short when air quality indexes reach above 150 on the agency’s map. On Monday afternoon, cities and regions hitting that mark included Lincoln, Nebraska; Peoria, Illinois; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cleveland and Columbus in Ohio; Huntsville, Alabama; Knoxville and Chattanooga in Tennessee; Greensboro, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Syracuse and Utica in New York.
Sensitive groups, including people with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and pregnant women, should consider staying inside, advisories warn.
Relief from the smoke crossing the Canadian-U.S. border won’t be immediate, experts said. Large fires in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan are likely to keep churning out smoke throughout the summer and possibly into early fall, said Montana Department of Environmental Quality meteorologist Aaron Ofseyer.
“The worst is over with this round,” Ofseyer said. “Unfortunately there’s still a ton of wildfire smoke north of the border. Anytime we get a North wind we’re going to be dealing with Canadian wildfire smoke.”
The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre website reported 882 active fires, with 581 deemed “out of control,” as of Monday afternoon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
