The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is hosting several events in celebration of Black History Month. All events take place in the Atrium at the heritage center, 825 Depot Avenue West.
• 7 p.m. Wednesday: “The Power of Voting: Why YOU Should Vote”: Join us on February 1st @7pm for our kickoff to Black History Month. Illuminating Voices is our theme for this year’s Black History Month. Please welcome the Heritage Centers very own, Jasiah Jackson in “The Power of Voting: Why YOU Should Vote”. A presentation on the importance of voting and how it affects a community. It will also touch on the history of voting, voter suppression and how that can be an attack on BIPOC communities.
• 7 p.m. Feb. 8: “Continuity of Care in the 21st Century”: “Continuity of Care in the 21st Century” is an interactive presentation focusing on building consistent relationships between our learning institutions and families and the importance of using culturally relevant teaching practices to meet the needs of children where they are.
• 7 p.m. Feb. 15: “Stories of Our Resilience”: In this conversation, Professor Ponzo will discuss information associated with the lives of those who have shaped not only the history of the African Diaspora but have impacted the world. Drawing on the theme of “We Are Still Here,” he will be focusing on the transformative events that shaped the lives of well-known members of the diaspora here in America, and how they overcame and left a legacy that we still celebrate today.
Hybrid event ; $8 singles, $12 couples, $25 families
• 7 p.m. Feb. 22: “Restore, Reclaim, and Reform Black Midwifery Virtual Presentation”: On February 22nd at 7:00 PM, join us for this empowering Black History Month Virtual Virtual Presentation “Restore, Reclaim, and Reform Black Midwifery” by The Counseling Midwife Barbara Verneus.
Did you know there are only 2% Black Certified Professional Midwives and 6% Black Certified Nurse Midwives? Did you know out of the 384 birth centers in the United States that only about 12 are Black-owned? When we speak of the maternal mortality rate it refers to deaths due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth and most of those deaths are happening to Black mothers versus their white counterparts at 4 times the rate. So what are some solutions? In “Restore, Reclaim, and Reform Black Midwifery”, Barbara Verneus will share some realistic ways we can participate in further protecting one of the oldest professions/vocations on the Planet.
Presenter will be on Zoom-Hybrid event ; $8 singles, $12 couples, $25 families.
