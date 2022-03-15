Ukraine colors to be added to Youngstown St. Pat's parade

Organizers of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Youngstown are asking participants to consider finding a way to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine.
Along with the annual display of green clothing, flags, and other green items typically displayed by parade participants, Cheryl Irish Butera, president of the Youngstown Small Business and Professional Association, which sponsors the event, has asked participants to consider adding some blue and yellow to their outfits or carrying Ukrainian flags in solidarity with those currently under attack by Russia.
It's a small gesture but it's an attempt to express support for the freedom of all.
“We are a small community but we are also mighty and closely knit,” she said.
The 10th annual parade, which began a decade ago with several people pushing decorated shopping carts down Main Street, has grown exponentially over the years and many businesses, service groups and local personalities will be participating, she said.
This year’s event, which begins at noon, will start as it has every year, with Robert Emerson, director of Fort Niagara, and his staff, leading the way from the parade’s starting location at Hinman Street, just off Main Street.
The grand marshal will again be Timothy Adamson, a Town of Porter councilman and YBPA liaison, followed by the elected officials of both the Village of Youngstown as well as the elected officials of Town of Porter.
Other local agencies and businesses include the Youngstown Police Department, the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co., the Youngstown Lions, the Lower Niagara Moose Lodge 584, the Youngstown Free Library, the Ransomville Speedway, the Porter Empty Return Center, Niagara Clown Alley, Skydive The Falls, VFW Lake Ontario Post #313, the McCarthy School of Irish Dance, and the MacKenzie Highlanders Pipes and Drums.
Also all YBPA member businesses, as well as other community members, will be participating.
“Finally Covid is receding,” Irish Butera said. “We celebrate that good news. Sadly now we are all heartbroken with the war in Ukraine. Please give a thought to finding a way to honor the people of Ukraine,” she asked of parade participants.
Anyone interested in joining the parade is asked to meet on Hinman Street where the parade will begin promptly at noon. YBPA has six shopping carts available to decorate as “floats.” The parade units will step off at Hinman Street and march north towards Falkner Park, then turn around and stop at the corner of Main and Lockport streets where Emerson and Fort Niagara soldier re-enactors will demonstrate a military salute to the village’s former Mayor Neil Riordan, to whom this parade is dedicated.
For more information, call (716) 745-7989 or email ybpa@youngstownny.com. Visit the Youngstown Business & Professional Association Facebook page for more details or to ask questions.
