The state’s Vax and Scratch program — which provides free state lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million — will extend into this week into 10 additional sites, including the University at Buffalo South Campus vaccination site at 3435 Main St. in Buffalo.
The participating sites will be open from Monday through Friday. The program will not impact education funding.
"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."
The ticket, which is sold by retailers across the state for $20, will be provided free to individuals 18+ who take their first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites. The sites are open to both walk-ins and appointments.
