The University at Buffalo will require proof that spectators are vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed into football games at UB Stadium and men’s and women’s basketball games at Alumni Arena.
The new rule takes effect in October and also applies to those planning on attending public cultural events at Slee Hall, the Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena, including the Distinguished Speakers Series and the commencement celebration honoring the Class of 2020 on Oct. 1.
The next home UB football game is Oct. 2 against Western Michigan at UB Stadium.
“We feel this is in the community’s best interest,” said Michael E. Cain, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “COVID-19 cases in the region have continued to climb. We want to be proactive and make sure we are doing our part to prevent further spread of the virus.”
The UB policy takes effect on Oct. 1, when attendees must provide proof that they have had at least one dose of the vaccine to be allowed into events at UB Stadium, Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts and Slee Hall.
A vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card are all acceptable. Attendees should be prepared to show photo ID as well.
With the vaccination policy in effect, masks will no longer be required when spectators are outdoors at UB Stadium. Within indoor locations at UB Stadium, masks will still be required, including on the concourse and within club-level suites.
