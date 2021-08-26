BUFFALO — With students arriving back on campus this week after a year-and a-half of mostly remote instruction, University at Buffalo officials say they are well-prepared to ensure the fall semester is both safe and successful.
Updated health and safety guidelines enacted by the university, which align with the latest scientific guidance from public health experts, will minimize the spread of the coronavirus and its variants, as in-person learning activities and other aspects of campus life return to normal.
Chief among these protocols:
• Students attending in-person classes and activities, or living in on-campus residences, must be vaccinated, according to a recent state mandate.
• A masking requirement — regardless of vaccination status — inside all campus buildings and at large outdoor gatherings.
• Weekly surveillance testing for unvaccinated individuals.
• A Daily Health Check for on-campus students, faculty and staff.
• An innovative wastewater monitoring program.
• Increasing airflow in buildings, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Quarantine and isolation, according to CDC guidelines.
“UB’s faculty, staff and students are eager to return to an active and vibrant campus this fall with a full range of university activities planned, including academic experiences, athletic events and a wide range of other on-campus activities. The health and safety of the UB community remains our utmost priority. To ensure the wellbeing of our students, faculty, staff and visitors, we have enacted a robust and science-backed set of health and safety protocols, including a student vaccine requirement and an indoor masking policy, which will help ensure a safe and successful school year,” A. Scott Weber, UB provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said.
UB’s health and safety guidelines, updated over the summer to address the surge of the delta variant, aim to provide the safest environment possible for all members of the university community.
The guidelines are based on the most recent scientific research on effective methods for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and were developed with university-wide involvement by a committee of UB faculty and staff with expertise in infectious disease, public health and environmental safety.
All students — except a small cohort with health or religious exemptions — must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in in-person classes and activities or live on campus, in compliance with a State University of New York mandate that went into effect on Aug. 23 with the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Under this policy, students must submit proof of first dose by Monday, and then proof of completed vaccine series by Sept. 27, which provides them with a five-week grace period to fulfill the full vaccination requirement. Students who do not comply with the vaccination requirement will be dropped or resigned from their in-person courses.
As of Wednesday, more than 27,000 students – 90% of the student body – have provided UB with proof they are already fully vaccinated. Of the 6,800 students expected to live in university-owned and operated residence halls and apartments, more than 6,600 have submitted proof they are fully vaccinated. The university has a process to ensure the remaining students receive the vaccine; those students who do not comply with the requirement cannot live on campus.
“Our exceptionally high student vaccination rate, combined with other health and safety guidelines, such as indoor masking and wearing face coverings outdoors when gathering in large groups, will make the campus a very safe environment for students to live, learn and receive the full college experience they have been patiently waiting for,” says Brian Hamluk, UB vice president for student life.
While employees are not required by the state to be vaccinated, they are being strongly urged by the university to do so, as well as submit proof of vaccination. Approximately 4,800 employees – about 60% of UB’s workforce – have provided proof of vaccination, and UB is in the process of gathering and verifying proof for about 3,000 additional employees who are returning to campus this fall. Any employee who does not submit proof of vaccination will be required to participate in mandatory weekly surveillance testing and must wear a mask indoors and outdoors on UB campuses.
