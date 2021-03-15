James Berry, a professor of Biological Science at the University of Buffalo and a North Tonawanda resident, will be running for the Third Ward alderman seat being vacated by incumbent Eric Zadzilka.
Berry, a political novice, said after identifying the current Common Council hasn’t been doing a good job, it was time to run for elected office. He said he was perturbed by the city’s financial issues, saying there should be more done to fix this. Berry hopes the city can look at new revenues and asking what residents want from their city officials, should he be elected.
“The first thing I’d like to do is to see what we can do to bring the city’s spending under control, see if there’s anyone ways to raise revenue for the city and find out from people what they would like use to do with the Common Council,” Berry said. “I’d certainly like to make it better for new businesses to come in on Oliver Street and Webster Street. But I’d also like to see if there’s a way we can get bigger companies interested in coming in. We have a lot to offer here, it should be a good environment, but there seems to be some kind of blockage, in some way, to North Tonawanda really expanding.”
A lifelong resident, Berry said the city is stagnating in economic growth, though it can do more. One issue he’s adamant about continuing from the current council is the work to revamp the Botanical Gardens. With a shoreline restoration underway and other additions coming in the future, he would like to have an education system where people could come identify the various plant life growing there, either through labels or an online process. He added the gardens are a nice place that can be utilized more by the residents of North Tonawanda.
While there are other issues he’d like to work on, the budget remains his highest priority. Due to his regular work with writing and submitting grant proposals, he felt this could be something that aids him in working on the council. He said he felt that it might sound far removed, but the skills are applicable to the council’s budget work.
“I’ve had a lot of grants funded but then a lot of them don’t get funded, so I have a lot of practice with budgets,” Berry said. “Then you get it back and they’ve cut you by 10%. And then, you have to figure out how can I modify this to fit this in. This is pretty precise calculation, it’s not like there’s a lot of overlap. If you run out of money, you run out of money. If you have extra money, you have to find ways to spend it on things that are appropriate for the goals of the grant and what’s been put into the budget. I have a lot of work working with budgets. I have a lot of experience working on committees.”
Seeing a national push to have scientists run for elected office also fueled his desire to run for Third Ward alderman. Feeling that national and state politics are out of his control, he decided to take on local challenges facing North Tonawanda, with hopes of bringing a fresh perspective to the city’s government.
