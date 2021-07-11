BUFFALO — Life at the University at Buffalo will be much closer to normal come fall with the announcement that students who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks or stay physically distanced while in the classroom.
The highly anticipated change was made this week by SUNY and takes effect at UB immediately. College officials say it’s a big step forward in returning to campus amid very low COVID-19 positivity rates.
“With the virus at an all-time low in Western New York and New York state, and with the high rates of vaccination in our campus community, UB will be fully in person in the fall,” says President Satish K. Tripathi.
“We are excited to welcome back to campus our students and our faculty and staff who have been working from home,” he said. “And, as we return to a much more normal campus experience, the health and safety of our university community continues to be our highest priority, and we remain ready to adjust our plans accordingly.”
The latest guidance from SUNY expands on earlier announcements that lifted masking and distancing requirements for vaccinated students and employees in most indoor and outdoor campus settings, including in classrooms and studios, research labs, offices, residence halls, recreation spaces and dining areas.
However, students and employees who are not vaccinated are responsible for wearing a mask in all indoor and outdoor locations on UB’s campuses, with the exception of in their personal residence hall rooms, personal workstations or while eating in university dining areas. Physical distancing will not be required in classroom settings, but unvaccinated individuals must wear masks.
Masks are required for all passengers on UB buses, in keeping with guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Masks are also required within certain campus health care settings (e.g. Student Health Services, the UB Dental Clinic). Vaccinated students and employees may choose to wear a mask in all settings for their own comfort or personal medical reasons.
University officials will continue to urge students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated because it is the most effective way to protect one’s health and end the pandemic.
In accordance with SUNY, UB also updated its guidance and protocols on:
• Mandatory vaccination for students: All UB students will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend classes in person in the fall, according to a mandate from the state. The requirement is pending final approval from SUNY and is also still subject to full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
For UB’s international student and faculty populations, the SUNY requirement recognizes vaccines that have been authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO). International students who have received a vaccine not authorized for emergency use either by the FDA or the WHO will need an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
More than 19,000 UB students have already reported that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Students can submit a copy of their vaccination card to Health Services, preferably through their online portal.
“We’re very pleased with our students’ response to the vaccine requirement thus far and we anticipate the number of students who are vaccinated to continue to grow steadily leading up to the fall semester,” says Vice President for Student Life Brian F. Hamluk.
Students may qualify for an exemption due to medical reasons or religious beliefs, or if they are learning fully remote.
• Capacity limits: COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect only for large indoor events with more than 5,000 people in attendance. At UB, this means that most activities and events on campus will resume in person, without masking or physical distancing for those students and employees who are vaccinated.
UB football games and other fall sports competitions will be held at full capacity in front of fans, in accordance with New York State guidelines. Masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals. The university will provide guidance about men’s and women’s basketball games at a later date.
• Daily health screenings: In order to continue monitoring the health of the university community, all students and employees will be asked to continue to submit a daily health screening.
• Quarantining: Unvaccinated students will need to provide proof they tested negative for COVID-19 within five days prior to arriving on campus for the semester. That must be followed up by another COVID-19 test on their day of arrival on campus.
In lieu of a negative test, unvaccinated students need to attest to UB that they quarantined at least 10 days prior to or upon arrival to campus.
• Residence halls: In accordance with the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. All students and advisers living in residence halls and university-owned-and-operated apartments are required to be fully vaccinated upon move in to their assigned, on-campus residence. Accepted vaccines are those that have been authorized for emergency use by the FDA or the WHO. Students may request an exemption due to medical reasons or religious beliefs.
UB will also plan to designate space for quarantine and isolation uses. CDC guidance indicates that fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed to COVID-19 do not have to quarantine unless they are symptomatic. Fully vaccinated individuals who test positive must isolate for the 10 days.
