UB faculty expert on infectious disease talks local impact of COVID-19

One local expert doesn't see social distancing behavior going away anytime soon in Western New York.
Dr. Thomas A. Russo, M.D., is an infectious disease expert who has been a professor at the University at Buffalo since 1994, recently discussed the novel coronavirus and offered his predictions on how the virus will impact Niagara County.
Question: There is debate over COVID-19 being a seasonal thing, such as the flu. Can you talk about that?
Answer: A number of respiratory issues are seasonal, including influenza. So, there is much hope that the new coronavirus, likewise, will be seasonal and maybe give us a break at least in the northern hemisphere. Obviously, seasonal viruses then shift to the southern hemisphere, as our summer is their winter ... But since this is a brand new virus and so many people are susceptible to infection, it's really unclear whether this will truly behave, at least this particular year, as a seasonal virus or not ... When we've had some brand new viruses in the past that there was a high susceptibility in the population, it's not unprecedented to see them not initially behave in a seasonal fashion, while they are sort of making their first pass through the global population.
Q: Why can some have COVID-19 and not show symptoms?
A: The severity of disease is dictated by a number of factors including age, comorbidity and obviously genetics. I think we've learned from this virus, not sort of dissimilar to many viruses, that younger individuals might have no or minimal types of symptoms and as you get older perhaps you may more likely be symptomatic.
Having said that, it's hard to track exactly how many individuals in each age group have been infected that have had no or minimal symptoms, because we don't have the widespread availability of an antibody test to identify those individuals. So, I think we're going to learn more about this as that test becomes available. But, from what we know to date, there is no question that there is a signifiant number of individuals that are asymptomatic, or minimally symptomatic.
Q: According to 2019 census data, Niagara County has a population of 209,281. How hard do you think this will hit Niagara County? How many cases and how many deaths could be expected?
A: Well, there is no question that there is going to be deaths. There is going to be deaths everywhere unfortunately ... It depends on how well we flatten the curve, and so if we're able to minimize the number of infections, the impact and bad outcomes will be less. If we get lackadaisical, and relax our social behavior with regards to social distancing, and we have a large peak of cases, then obviously bad outcomes and mortality will be increased.
So, the other variable on this is while right now the social behavior is really all we can do to try to minimize the number of cases ... there is a large number of drugs that are being assessed and obviously some drugs are being developed as well. If we get lucky, and some of those drugs look like they are very active and they are able to decrease mortality, the social distancing approach ... may buy us enough time so that we could further blunt the number of bad outcomes by identifying drugs that we could use for those critically ill patients.
Q: How well do you think social distancing is working in Western New York?
A: I've been tracking the number of new cases each day, as Dr. (Gale) Burstein and others have been, and there is a glimmer of hope. There is a suggestion that we might be flattening the curve a little bit. It's sort of early. But, the last three days have looked a little bit better than the week prior to that. I think that the message here is it may be working, and if we let our guard down and get lackadaisical about social distancing, I think we're going to go in the other direction ... Bad social behavior will increase the magnitude of the peak of cases, which then may overwhelm our health care system. ...
This is not going to go away in the next few weeks, right. Not only do we have to hit our apex, we have to get down to the other side where it's going to be safe to be a little bit more relaxed about some of these social distancing measures. And we don't even know when we're going to hit our apex yet ... Ideally we want to kind of flatten that curve and spread that curve over time which would mean that we need to practice social distancing for a longer time frame.
