BUFFALO — Data Media Associates, LLC (DMA), a third-party organization that provides billing services to the UB Dental Clinic, has informed clinic officials that DMA was one of an estimated 2,500 organizations worldwide recently affected by the MOVEit software vulnerability and subsequent data breach earlier this summer impacting millions of people.
DMA — which uses MOVEit for file transfer services — informed clinic officials on July 20 that the cyberattack on MOVEit systems may have resulted in unauthorized access of personal health information of approximately 765 UB Dental patients who received billing statements from the clinic between May 4 and May 26.
No systems directly operated or maintained by UB Dental were breached or compromised.
UB Dental has been assured that DMA took immediate steps to patch its MOVEit system in accordance with the developer’s instructions and thereafter undertook a comprehensive investigation to learn more about the scope of any potentially affected data. Their investigation revealed that certain data stored within MOVEit may have been acquired without authorization.
At this time, it is believed that only those patients who received billing statements from the UB Dental clinic between May 4 and May 26 may have been impacted and had the following information compromised: practice demographics, patient account number, patient name, guarantor demographics, statement date, amount due, service date, service/payment descriptions, charge amount, payments, or adjustments. No credit card information or Social Security Numbers were part of the breach.
UB Dental will directly contact those patients affected by mail this week with information about steps patients can take to monitor their credit and safeguard their personal information.
Any UB Dental patients with questions about the breach may contact the UB Dental clinic directly at 844-248-9266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.