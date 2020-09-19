The crunch time for the U.S. 2020 Census is now here as workers make sure each household is counted within the entire nation for a project which is dictated by the U.S. Constitution to be completed every 10 years.
Jeff Behler, one of the six regional directors in the entire country for the U.S. Census Bureau, is in charge of the territory of New York, the New England states, New Jersey and Puerto Rico. He recently talked about the differences in the 2020 Census, as compared to any of his experiences from when he worked in Dallas in the 2010 U.S. Census, and in the Detroit region during the 2000 U.S. Census.
“Certainly COVID has thrown a wrench in things,” he said.
The 2020 U.S. Census was scheduled to begin in mid-March with self-response, which it did, and was implemented not only through paper questionnaire returned by mail, it was also completed online and over the phone.
“Over-the-phone we had 13 different toll-free numbers, one for each language we support,” Behler said. “Online and over the phone were new.”
While these advances were seen positively, the next deadline for the Census was the end of data collection on July 31. Canvassers were scheduled to knock on doors onward from May 13 until then. Enter COVID and the canvassing was delayed until August 9 for safety reasons, while the data collection deadline was extended to the end of September.
CENSUS WORKERS
Census workers are now knocking on the doors of at household that has not self-responded in Niagara County. Census workers are hired from local communities and may try to reach out to households up to six times, either by phone or at the residents’ doors, or through contact with neighbors. Census workers are deployed all over the area, whether it be a country road, or a more dense urban area. Canvassing of non-self responders is about 88.6% completed by the Buffalo Area Census Office, which covers Niagara and Erie counties, as of Sept. 18 according to the 2020 Census website.
For perspective, the total self-response by phone, mail or online for Niagara County was 70.1% as of Sept. 9, leaving 29.9% of households to be verified by Census workers. The self-response rate for Niagara County in the 2010 Census was 69.3%.
“September 30th is the end date for people knocking on doors and people self-responding,” Behler said.
He also noted that normally the homeless population would be counted in March, but will now be measured during the period Sept. 22- Sept. 24.
“Over that three-day period, in the early hours, we go out and count those experiencing homelessness that aren’t staying at the shelter,” Behler said.
Census workers can be identified by a government badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge.
WHY THE CENSUS IS IMPORTANT
Behler broke down what the U.S. Census means for the people who are being counted.
“We talk about two things. We talk about representation and that’s any part of government ... the amount of seats New York will have in the House of Representatives and the number of votes in the electoral (college) will be based on the 2020 Census,” he said. “New York state will use this data to conduct their redistricting, to draw their precincts, their school districts. Local government will use this for their legislative boundary drawings, and we also know businesses use this data to see where they might grow.”
“The second is the federal funding. For programs like Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, WIC. For infrastructure programs: improving roads in our communities, bridges, tunnels, mass transit. Money for parks, community development block grants. When we talk about our children’s education, it’s things like national school lunch and breakfast programs, grants for supplies, Head Start, Pell grants for college students, and the last example I’ll use is to support our health care communities,” he said. “I can’t think of an easier or better way to support your local health care professionals than by filling out your Census, because it’s money for hospitals, emergency personnel, ambulances, fire stations. All of that funding comes from formulas that use Census data, so that’s why it’s so important we get a complete and accurate count.”
Behler said the entire count by state has to be in the President’s hand by December 31 per the U.S. Constitution. That means the unpacking all of the information, removing duplicates and post processing will have to be done in three months rather than six months.
According to Behler, the privacy of Census data is absolute, since a federal law enacted in 1954 bars agencies at all levels of government from accessing it.
“The data ... we release (is) at a statistical level, a county level, a city level, never at a person or household level. We can never release information that could potentially identify an individual or a household. ... Title 13 ... prohibits local, state or federal law agencies from accessing our data. Truly, no one can access our data at any time or any reason, which includes local housing authorities, ICE, IRS, Homeland Security. No one can access our data.”
To respond to the Census, individuals can complete the questionnaire at https://my2020census.gov/.
