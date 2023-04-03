BUFFALO — A federal judge seemed skeptical on Monday of claims by Starpoint Central School District that the "emergency removal" from classes of two members of the high school's varsity wrestling team is a federal case.
U.S. District Court Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo repeatedly pressed school district attorney Michael McClaren to explain why a lawsuit, first filed in New York State Supreme Court and seeking the return the wrestlers to classes, should be moved to federal court. McClaren insisted that the case should heard in federal court because the wrestlers' removal was permitted under Title IX of the United States Code, a civil rights law that is part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.
"The only reason this (the removal from classes) happened is because of Title IX," McClaren argued. "(The school district) couldn't have done it any other way. This is an extraordinarily unique situation. The only way this removal is possible is because Title IX preempts state law."
Kevin Burke, an attorney for one of the wrestlers trying to get back into school, suggested that the school district's position is wrong.
"We did not plead this as a federal question because it is not a federal question," Burke said, suggesting that the wrestlers' lawsuit should be considered under New York State Education Law, and heard in a state court.
The lawsuit seeks to overturn the “emergency removal” of the wrestlers from classes at Starpoint High School. The removal order, issued by Superintendent Sean M. Croft, indicates that the district “conducted an individualized safety and risk analysis” and determined that the two suspended students “pose an immediate threat to the physical health and safety of students” at the high school.
The removal order goes on to state that the threat arises from “allegations of sexual harassment.”
Burke disputed that claim.
"We have been told there are no criminal charges," the attorney said, noting that both wrestlers were recently charged with violation counts of harassment. "The sheriff told us there is no crime here. The case is closed."
The harassment counts stem from three incidents involving members of the wrestling team engaging in what is known as “dogpiling” or “piling on.” The attorneys for the wrestlers have described the activity as “horseplay, a form of roughhousing.”
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti has previously confirmed that his office's Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted “an active investigation focusing on the wrestling team.” Filicetti announced the harassment counts against the wrestlers on March 24.
The sheriff said the investigation was triggered by a complaint made to his office on Feb. 3. The existence of the criminal investigation became known on Feb. 8, when the Starpoint district announced that it was cancelling the remainder of the wrestling team’s 2022-2023 season over “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) Varsity Wrestling Team.”
Filicetti has not publicly said that the investigation found "no crime" was committed.
Burke, and attorney Angelo DiMillo, who represents the second wrestler and his parents, both slammed the school district during the federal court hearing for not providing them with the evidence used by the school district to make the emergency removal determination.
"This has had a catastrophic effect on these students," DiMillo told the court. "We have asked and asked, 'What is the evidence?' This is tantamount to a suspension (under State Education Law). The parents have a right to know, 'Why did you remove my child from school?' Tell these parents why you did what you did."
In the original lawsuit filing in the state court, Burke and DiMillo argued that the removal of the wrestlers from classes was “arbitrary and capricious” and an “abuse of discretion and/or a violation of lawful procedure.”
Vilardo repeatedly asked McLaren, "What am I missing?" as he questioned why the case should not remain in state court. The judge also asked the wrestlers' attorneys about a demand that the school district pay their lawyers' fees.
"This remand should have never happened," DiMillo said. "I think it's unfair and unjust that (the wrestlers and their parents) had to go into their own pockets (to fight the move). The school district has deep pockets."
If Vilardo rules against the school district, the case will be returned to State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso, who previously granted a school district request to close his courtroom to the public and the news media during any hearings he conducts in connection with the case.
This newspaper is weighing its legal options if Caruso continues to seal documents in the case and block access to the proceedings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.