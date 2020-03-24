The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York is appealing to local residents to contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) if they have information about any scams or schemes tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy told reporters on Monday that that U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus-related fraud schemes.
“My message to those who seek to exploit the pandemic for their own personal gain by stealing others money or identity — or both is simple,” Kennedy said. “We have a treatment for you and that treatment includes prosecution and federal prison."
Among the schemes that Kennedy said have begun to appear are individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud. Kennedy said phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have also been showing up people's in-boxes.
The U.S. attorney said federal and local investigators have also discovered malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to people's devices until a payment is received. Kennedy also said that people have begun receiving solicitations seeking donations for "illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations."
Investigators have also begun looking at medical providers, who they say have obtained patient information for COVID-19 testing and then used that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
In a memorandum sent to the U.S. Attorneys on March 19, United States Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen directed each office to appoint a Coronavirus Fraud Coordinator to "serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the coronavirus, direct the prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Rudroff will fill that role in Kennedy's office.
If you suspect a scam:
Call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or go to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov. adn submitted your information.
To find more about Department of Justice resources and information, please visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
