Tylec wins NT mayoral race

Austin Tylec, running on the Democratic and Working Families lines was elected mayor of North Tonawanda on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Running against Robert Pecoraro, who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines, Tylec received nearly 54% of the vote. Tylec received 4,242 votes to Pecoraro's 3,670 votes.
In NT's Alderman at Large race, Joseph Loncar earned 4,242 votes to Janette Evans' 3,387 votes.
In the First District, Robert Schmigel (1,344) defeated Bobby Brennan (1,255).
In the Second District, Frank DiBernardo received 1,129 votes to Ryan Howze's 799 votes.
Joseph Lavey was the top vote-getter in NT's Third District with 1,907 votes over Jim Berry (1,234).
In the Town of Lewiston, Republicans Rob Morreale (2,078 votes) and J. Steve Boddecker (1,298) were elected to the town board over John Jacoby Jr. (1,219), Dennis Stornelli (390) and Steve Shoecraft (387). Supervisor Steve Broderick Jr. ran opposed and picked up 2,526 votes.
In the Town of Niagara, Democrats Marc Carpenter (788) and Charles Teixeira (509) were elected to the town board. Republican Donald Schildhauer picked up 433 votes.
There were no contested races in the Town of Porter. Supervisor J. Duffy Johnston received 1,163 votes. Timothy S. Adamson (1,141) and Jipp Ortiz (1,055) were re-elected to the town council.
There were no races in the Town of Wheatfield as well. Don MacSwan was re-elected supervisor with 2,835 votes. Randy Retzlaff (2,713) and Curt Doktor (2,686) were re-elected to the town council.
