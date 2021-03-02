NORTH TONAWANDA — Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec will be running for mayor of North Tonawanda against Robert Pecoraro, fellow alderman-at-large and North Tonawanda Common Council president. The race comes after current Mayor Arthur Pappas announced he won’t be seeking re-election this year.
Tylec has staked his campaign on increased transparency in all aspects of government, finding ways to make local government easily accessible to residents and establishing a fiscal oversight committee to monitor the financial operations of North Tonawanda.
Assemblyman William “Bill” Conrad introduced Tylec during his press conference. Conrad spoke about the difficulties of being in the minority party of local government and how Tylec has turned that into a strength.
“Where I serve in the state assembly, Democrats hold a solid majority, and when I was councilman in the town of Tonawanda, I was in the majority there, too,” Conrad said. “And, anyone in politics will tell you, that makes the little things a little bit easier; when you have friends there to support you and share your values, and when things get tough, they’re in you corner. Well, Austin here, has never known what that is like, but it hasn’t stopped him. He handedly won an at-large council seat at a time when leadership in North Tonawanda was staunchly Republican. Ever since he has served, he’s the only non-Republican pushing back against a firmly rooted way of doing business in NT.”
Conrad added Tylec has been a renegade since joining the Common Council in 2018. Tylec’s reason for wanting to be mayor is identifying the need for an independent voice in the city’s government, focused on bringing practical ideas to address the long-term financial issues. Since the New York State Comptroller’s scathing audit of the city’s finances, Tylec has been calling for better oversight into the city’s finances, though members of the Common Council have pushed back, saying it’s not necessary.
He’s also interested in establishing an ethics committee to address questionable business practices, an attendance policy for those serving on city boards as well as having a local Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Law to help businesses that have been adversely affected by the pandemic, and passing several resolutions condemning hate in the community.
Tylec said he feels now is the time to step up and run for mayor, given the challenges facing the city.
“... it’s the only way we’re going to see the progressive change that we need in North Tonawanda to stimulate the growth we are currently seeing,” he said. “As mayor, I will continue to be an independent voice, just in a different capacity that allows me to move our city forward. We are obviously facing unique challenges that need to be addressed with new prospectives and a practical approach.”
Tylec comes from a lineage of leaders, being the son of former Niagara County Legislator John Tylec, and the great-grandson of “Pop” Ramsey, who created the Parks and Recreation Department of North Tonawanda.
