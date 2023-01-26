“I said they were going to get (the killer) in 48 hours,” Marsha McWilson said Thursday evening in response to the investigation of her son Jaylan’s murder and the arrest of Amherst resident Dennis D. Parson.
“I work for God and I knew they would find him.”
But McWilson, a well-known blues and gospel singer, expressed dismay when told her son’s accused killer was 19 years old.
She said she spends much of her time working with young people in an attempt to teach them to reject violence.
“A man once told me that a that a kid will kill you quicker than an old person,” she said. “Because an old person has respect for life. But a kid has not respect for the value of life.”
McWilson said her son’s death, and Parson’s arrest, were both tragedies.
“Two young men’s lives have been destroyed,” she said. “I know for the rest of my life, this is gonna be my fight. I’m gonna make it my business to get these guns off the streets.”
To that end, McWilson will hold three events on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to address the needs of her community and celebrate Jaylan’s life.
“It’s a three-day event,” she said, “You know me, I go big.”
The first event takes place Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave., across the street from where Jaylan was killed. McWilson said there will be counselors to help residents process the grief, anger and depression they’ve experienced in recent days.
Former Falls City Council member Ezra Scott Jr. has said that the death of McWilson’s son has left the North End community shocked and shaken.
“It hits hard,” Scott said. “Violence isn’t the answer. This hurts.”
Sunday’s event will also feature “positive, uplifting music,” McWilson said.
On Monday, the McWilson family will hold a wake, beginning at 5 p.m., for Jaylan at St. John’s AME Church, 917 Garden Ave.
A celebration of Jaylan’s life will take place, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Road, Amherst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.