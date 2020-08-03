BUFFALO — A Falls man, with two prior felony convictions, has pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.
Jacob Taggart, 31, pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said that just after midnight on May 9, 2019, the Falls police received a 911 call reporting that a person was displaying a handgun inside a bar in the 300 block of Niagara Street. Before officers arrived at the scene, the person, later identified as Taggart, left the bar in a vehicle traveling on Ferry Avenue.
Officers were able to find the car and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. A 9 mm handgun was found underneath the rear of the front passenger seat where Taggart had been sitting.
A review of surveillance video, from inside the bar, showed Taggart, twice, taking the handgun from his pocket and displaying it. Police later determined that the firearm had been reported stolen from Stamford, Connecticut.
Taggart was convicted, in January 2013, of attempted second-degree gang assault. In February 2011, he was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
As a result of those convictions, Taggart is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.
