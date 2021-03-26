TONAWANDA — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Buffalo Station were able to rescue two people stranded in a sinking pleasure boat on the upper Niagara River Thursday evening.
Agents with a Border Patrol Marine Unit said they responded to a distress call from the U.S. Coast Guard, at around 6:13 p.m., while they were patrolling the upper river. The call indicated that a vessel, in the vicinity of Smith Boys Marina, was taking on water and two persons were aboard.
The Border Patrol vessel, the closest first-responder in the area, immediately began heading toward the marina. As it approached, the agents said they could see a male and female aboard the disabled vessel and observed that the vessel’s anchor was down, but not holding due the strong current.
The marine unit agents said they maneuvered alongside the disabled craft and observed it was in "disrepair" with no safe points to tie off or engage a tow.
Because of the strong current, and having no other viable options, the agents determined it was too dangerous to leave the boaters aboard their craft and transferred them to safety on the Border Patrol vessel. A short time later, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue ship arrived and took control of the disabled vessel.
The agents said the boaters suffered no injuries and did not require medical attention. They were, however, described as "exhausted due to an unsuccessful attempt to paddle the boat to shore."
Border Patrol Agent-in-Charge Jeffrey Wilson of the Buffalo Border Patrol Station said the rescue "shows the importance of having a well-maintained boat, because things can go real bad real-quick when the water is still cold, and the river current is unforgiving.”
