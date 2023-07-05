What some are calling the “two-project solution” — Niagara Falls Redevelopment’s proposed $1.5 billion data center and Mayor Robert Restaino’s proposed $150 million “events campus” known as Centennial Park — will be up for discussion during a public event next week.
Local accountant and tax preparer Mike Gawel, who is one of the endorsed Republican candidates for Niagara Falls City Council this year, has set Tuesday’s meeting to allow residents to offer their thoughts on both ideas, which are currently at odds. The event starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Players Sports Bar and Grill, 328 Niagara St.
“We want their input,” Gawel said. “You have to look at both sides of an issue.”
The issue in question involves an ongoing struggle over competing interests between NFR — a company owned by billionaire New York City real estate developers Edward and Howard Milstein — and the Restaino administration’s Centennial Park project, which Restaino wants to build on 10 acres of NFR land.
NFR says it intends to partner with the Toronto-based company Urbacon to build a $1.5 billion data center on the portion of its land Restaino is looking to acquire using the city’s power of eminent domain.
Data center advocates have suggested the city would be better served by what some of them call the “two-project solution” — a data center built on NFR’s land and Centennial Park built in another part of the city, preferably the city-owned surface parking lot at the corner of Third and Niagara streets.
Restaino has said the lot isn’t big enough to meet Centennial Park’s needs.
Both projects remain light on details.
NFR has not submitted any formal plans or applied for any permits through the city, although a company spokesperson says it has hired surveyors and is working with National Grid.
Restaino recently convinced members of the city council to approve funding for Centennial Park to better assess the viability of the concept.
Gawel said he was against the data center initially but has now come around to it, mostly because of Urbacon’s involvement. The company has done similar projects in other parts of the United States and Canada and Gawel believes, if the city allows the company to move forward, Urbacon will be able to build the $1.5 billion data center as promised.
“They seem to be a real company,” he said.
Gawel said he has spoken with NFR’s local representative, the company’s Executive Vice President Roger Trevino many times, encouraging him to get the project moving as quickly as possible. He noted that while NFR has held a large swath of property in the city for more than two decades, it still has no real development to show for it. He said he’d like for that to change, and soon.
“In the past, NFR hasn’t done much over 20 years,” Gawel said.
“I think the mayor had a good plan in putting their feet to the fire because they are finally moving but still moving way too slow for me,” he added.
As for Centennial Park, Gawel said he’s not a fan of the larger “park” concept but believes the city could benefit from a new arena in the right location. He prefers the city’s parking lot at Third and Niagara streets over pursuing what has already been a costly eminent domain process.
While he said Urbacon’s data center would be privately funded, Gawel noted that, at this point, it’s unclear how the city would finance a $150 million Centennial Park project.
Ideally, he said, he’d prefer at least the data center due to the significant investment and potential jobs involved.
“Somebody would a move to Niagara Falls and buy a home if they got an $80,000 or $90,000 for a job at Urbacon,” he said. “Nobody’s going to move to Niagara Falls if they are selling beer at an arena.”
Gawel has invited representatives from NFR and Urbacon to the July 11 event. Niagara Falls City Councilman Vince Cauley, who is also an endorsed Republican candidate in the council race this year, is also expected to attend.
Gawel said he anticipates the meeting will also include Third Street property owner Merle Smouse, other local business owners, representatives from local labor unions and Jim Szwedo, head of the Niagara Street Business and Professional Association, who has been a consistent advocate for the so-called “two-project solution.”
Bill Carroll, the chairman of the Niagara Falls Republican Committee, said he plans on attending because he thinks with the type of projects involved, fostering dialogue and maintaining open communications is beneficial to everyone involved.
Carroll thinks one of the issues that’s hampered progress is Restaino’s position on Urbacon’s project since he first unveiled his idea for putting Centennial Park on NFR’s land.
“From my point of view, I think it’s important to just listen to them, put timelines put restrictions in place, find out if we can make it happen,” he said.
“If I could create an idyllic world, I’d say get them to talk, get them to put forward a schedule and everything that goes beyond that and just start to roll it out, but it doesn’t seem like the city wants to talk,” he added.
Carroll admits he hasn’t seen detailed drawings of the Urbacon project, but notes those don’t exist yet for Centennial Park either. He said he has met with Urbacon representatives a few times and, based on their track record, believes the company to be fully capable of building the proposed data center in Niagara Falls.
“I really don’t think it’s a shroud being pulled over anyone’s eyes. I think it’s a legitimate package,” he said.
Gawel hopes the public discussion on the “two-project solution,” which will be followed by a fundraiser for his political campaign featuring music by local musical artist Bill Hickey starting at 5:30 p.m., will foster more discussion about both projects and what should be done with them.
“You’ve got to look at what’s best for the city and do that,” he said. “You’ve got to look at both. You can’t just say I’m against something. I think that’s one of the problems with Niagara Falls.”
