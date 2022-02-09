LOCKPORT — Offers for ambulances were once again on the table for the City of Lockport Fire Department on Tuesday.
Fire Board members listened to Interim Fire Chief Luca Quagliano discuss what could be another two vehicles for the fire department’s command to use for medical calls, though still not transporting any injured persons to any local hospitals.
Quagliano said that since the US&J articles on the city paying $5,000 for a working ambulance came out, another offer came in and this offer was to give up a vehicle for absolutely no compensation whatsoever.
“I had a gentlemen that works for West Herr reach out to me and say, ‘I have an ambulance I want to donate to you’,” Quagliano said. “I said, ‘What exactly does that mean?’ Because my first thought went to, ‘This thing’s on death door’.”
The vehicle turned out to be a 2009 Braun Ambulance with 55,000 miles on it. It had been turned in to the West Herr dealership by West Falls Volunteer Fire Co.
“They’re trading it in, because they trade in every 10-11 years,” Quagliano said. “The person taking in the trade read the Union-Sun & Journal article, and called in and said, ‘If you guy’s are looking for rigs, I would gladly donate this one to you guys. If you think it would fit your needs’.”
Quagliano was given the blessing by the fire board to take a look at the vehicle.
“Free is free,” Quagliano said. “You can always turn around and sell it if you don’t do anything with it.”
A second offer also came in from the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co.
“They’re going to have one available sometime in July or August,” Quagliano said. “But that one is a couple dollars. It’s a 2014. It’s much newer, 45,000 miles. Diesel. They’re probably looking for $25,000. It’s still a steal for an ambulance, but I don’t suggest purchasing it for no reason.”
