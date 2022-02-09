Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.