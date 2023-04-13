A pair of incumbents will be seeking re-election to the Niagara Falls school board during the upcoming May school budget vote and elections.
Michael Capizzi will look to capture a full 5-year term on the board, while Tony Paretto will seek his third full term.
Capizzi, a resident of Cayuga Island in LaSalle, and co-owner and operator of Michael’s Restaurant on Pine Avenue, was first elected to the board of education in May 2022 to fill an unexpired one-year term.
“I am excited about seeking a full term on the Board of Education,” Capizzi said. “Most people know, as a small business owner, I’ve always championed lower costs for our residents and being financially prudent in government. I feel I’ve added (that) view to our current board over the past year. Along with my background in finance, I have focused on keeping the district on solid financial ground while making sure that all taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. I am proud to report that our district is on solid financial ground because of the wise decisions of the board and hard work of the administration.”
In addition to operating his restaurant for more than 30 years, Capizzi is also a registered investment advisor and representative with McDermid Financial.
Capizzi attended Canisius College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management in 1999. Over the past two decades, he has also served as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, Niagara Catholic High School Board of Trustees, the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, the Niagara Falls Board of Education Foundation, and the Niagara Tourism and Convention Corp.
“As a businessman, financial advisor and volunteer in our city, I know that the education and growth of our youth is paramount to our community’s future,” Capizzi said. “Over the past year, I have made fiscal responsibility, mental health awareness and safety a priority in our district.”
To achieve those goals, Capizzi said the school board has secured a $3.5 million grant for mental health awareness as well as installed a state of the art security system to provide optimal safety for students and staff.
“Safety for our students, staff and administration is of upmost importance,” Capizzi said. “This was accomplished while keeping our expenses stable districtwide.”
Paretto also touted “the continuing increase in high school graduation rates and other examples of overall improvement in student advancement” in making his re-election announcement.
“I am especially proud of the continuing improvement in graduation rates, with an 83.5% graduation rate for 2022, a dramatic increase in just four years from 2019 when the rate was 67%, up 16%,” Paretto said. “We are now on a par – and in some cases ahead of – suburban districts.”
Paretto was first elected to the Board of Education in 2013. He has worked as a union electrician for more than 20 years.
In addition to continuing the rise in high school graduation rates, Paretto said that if he is re-elected he will focus on issues including pre-K, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), student safety and partnering with the skilled trades.
“With the district’s program of identifying students as early as middle school who have an aptitude for the trades, and with the help of the unions and in collaboration with NCCC, Niagara University and the business community, the district is giving students an early start to a rewarding career in the skilled trades,” Paretto said. “And Niagara Falls remains the only district in the state to construct dedicated STEM classrooms in every school.”
In the area of pre-K, Paretto supports efforts to identify adequate funding to expand the program to coverage throughout the city and hopes to continue the district’s emphasis on “best practices and protocols to govern emergency and crisis situations” and to continue to make use of a $1 million 2022 federal “Safer Communities Act” grant to support school safety measures.
Paretto lives in LaSalle with his wife Sue and three children, daughter Kaitlyn, and sons Michael and Anthony, all three NFHS graduates. He is also a longtime volunteer for the Wolverines football team, aiding Head Coach Donald Bass throughout the season.
