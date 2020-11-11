Two girls remain hospitalized after being struck by car on Rapids Road

Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit investigators are still piecing together the details of an accident on Tuesday that left two young girls hospitalized, one in critical condition.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti said an 11-year-old girl "is still in critical condition" at Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, while a 10-year-old girl is in stable condition there. He said a 14-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital Tuesday night has been "treated and released."
The three girls were among a group of five girls who were on the side of the roadway in the 7200 block of Rapids Road at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, when they were struck by a passing vehicle. Investigators are trying to determine what the girls were doing on the side of the road at a time when conditions were dark as a result of the switch from daylight savings to standard time.
Investigators said the girls ranged from 9 to 14 years of age. Filicetti said the driver of the vehicle, a male who has not been identified, was not injured.
The sheriff said investigators have ruled out alcohol as a factor in the accident. Speed is also not believed to have been a contributing cause to the accident.
LOCKPORT - Filicetti said the driver stopped immediately after striking three of the five girls and remained at the scene. He said the driver has been "completely cooperative" with the investigation.
"This is the time of the year when it's getting darker early and you have to be alert both when you're driving and you're walking," Filicetti said.
The sheriff said when walking on roadways without sidewalks, pedestrians should walk against oncoming traffic and wear reflective clothing.
