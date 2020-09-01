LOCKPORT — Two Falls men will spend seven years behind bars for a violent carjacking in the city's South End.
Matteo L. Johnson, 20, Haeberle Avenue, and Myquan R. Pringle, 26, 23rd Street, were each sentenced as second violent felony offenders and will also face five years of post release supervision after pleading guilty to single counts of second-degree robbery in early March.
Johnson and Pringle had faced the robbery charges for an Aug. 23, 2019 carjacking and subsequent police chase in the stolen car.
Police said the pair stole a vehicle at gunpoint near the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and then fled from responding Niagara Falls Police patrol officers. The chase ended when Johnson, who was at the wheel of the stolen car, struck another vehicle on Hyde Park Boulevard, crashed through a fence and came to a stop in a residential backyard.
Both Johnson and the other motorist were injured in the crash and remained at the scene. But Pringle fled from the vehicle on foot and managed to escape.
He remained at large until he was apprehended by Falls police on Oct. 8, less than two weeks after Crime Stoppers Buffalo posted a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Police who were involved in chasing the stolen car said they found Johnson in the vehicle with a broken leg and a handgun and and took him into custody.
Johnson and Pringle were originally charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Johnson was also arraigned on second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
At the time of the incident, Pringle was on probation for a Sept. 28, 2017 conviction of attempted second-degree burglary. He had begun serving a two-year prison sentence in January 2018 and was paroled Feb. 21, 2019.
In that case, Pringle fled from Youngstown police after a Feb. 17, 2017 traffic stop on Lockport Street. The police officer recognized Pringle and knew he had an active arrest warrant for second-degree robbery in the Falls.
Pringle, who was armed with a hatchet, broke into a nearby apartment building, prompting the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team to set up a perimeter and search the building.
Pringle was found in an apartment with three people who lived there and was taken into custody without incident.
