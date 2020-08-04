TOWN OF NIAGARA — An alert Niagara County Sheriff's deputy collared two Falls men after he found them trying to steal tires and rims from a Niagara Falls Boulevard car dealership.
Deputy Darryl Kroening was on routine patrol at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, when he noticed a new Chevrolet Silverado in a dealership parking lot with stone blocks underneath an axle. Kroening also observed an unidentified man running through the lot.
While searching the lot, Kroening found than man, identified as Donnell Parker, 40, of the Falls, hiding inside another vehicle with a second man, Clarence Brown, 37, also of the Falls. Deputies located lug nuts and wheel caps inside the vehicle and took Parker and Brown into custody.
Investigators said damage had been done to the tires and rims of the Silverado during the attempted theft.
Parker was charged with fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, third-degree auto stripping, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree criminal tampering and second-degree criminal mischief.
Brown was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Both men were turned over to Niagara Falls police on unrelated outstanding arrest warrants.
