It started with a small group of people working out of a church building on Payne Avenue to help a total of six individuals who were in need of food in the North Tonawanda community.
Fifty years later, Twin Cities Meals on Wheels has grown and is still going strong, providing food and other support to the elderly and other individuals in need in the cities of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda.
As the organization prepares to mark its 50th anniversary this weekend, coordinator Pam Hill said one thing has remained constant over the years and that’s a sense that people who come in to help Twin Cities Meals on Wheels are really part of a larger, extended “family” of volunteers.
Without the work of those dedicated volunteers, Hill said Twin Cities Meal on Wheels would not be still going strong today.
“We have quite a few of what I would refer to as legacy families — people that have been here for years and years and years,” she said.
Hill’s own family has been heavily in the organization for years, including both her father and mother, herself a past coordinator of the program, and a brother, two nieces and her sister-in-law.
Over the years, Hill said new volunteers have stepped in to take the place of those who retired or moved on, allowing the organization to continue with its primary mission of ensuring that Twin Cities residents who need meals get them each day.
“It’s like a big family,” Hill said.
Twin Cities Meals on Wheels started in space inside St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on Payne Avenue in October 1973. The organization operated out of the church for 19 years before, in 1990, it entered into an agreement with Benderson Corp. to purchase — for $1 — its current location at 100 Ridge Road, North Tonawanda.
The current location offers a commercial kitchen, large food pantry and a clothing closet.
Denise Sawatzky, vice president of the board of directors, said Twin Cities Meals on Wheels now has more than 100 active volunteers who help provide more than 100 meals a day, mostly to elderly and home-bound residents. Meal recipients receive one hot meal and one cold meal per day.
Sawatzky noted that they also receive a check-in from a volunteer, which she said can be important, especially for elderly residents who often live alone.
“We’ve got this very dedicated group of volunteers that is making sure that our folks are being fed and someone is checking on them because sometimes they don’t have support and they don’t have family or someone who can come in and check on them everyday to make sure they are doing alright,” she said.
Today, Twin Cities Meals on Wheels will be celebrating 50 years of service to the community with a celebration and open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a slide show tour of the history of the organization and its current facility as well as presentations from the mayors of North Tonawanda and Tonawanda. Anniversary cake will be served to guests in attendance.
In addition, the day-long event will feature a basket raffle and hot dog sale fundraiser.
In honor of June Jordan, a volunteer who for many years before her death supported Twin Cities Meals on Wheels with proceeds from garage sales, there will be a memorial garage sale that will serve as a fundraiser as well.
Twin Cities Meals on Wheels welcomes additional support and is always looking for volunteers.
Individuals who are interested in supporting the organization or serving as a volunteer are encouraged to call 716-693-1663.
