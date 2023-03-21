The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the state DEC and the Tuscarora Nation have announced a partnership aimed at fighting illegal tire dumping on the nation’s lands.
“For many years, illegal dumping activities have been a burden on the Tuscarora Nation, but now we have the support of EPA and DEC to address this issue with businesses and individuals outside our nation,” said Rene Rickard-Printup, the Tuscarora nation’s environment director for the Haudenosaunee Environmental Task Force. “Businesses and individuals need to know that, while the Tuscarora Nation is a sovereign, the nation can and will authorize DEC to take legal action against illegal dumping on the nation territory.”
Documented recurrences of tires and other waste dumped illegally on Tuscarora Nation land spurred action to prevent this illegal behavior. Rickard-Printup said the EPA would provide financial support to curb the amount of roadside dumping through barriers to stop illegal dumping, signs to prevent illegal dumping, and cameras to catch illegal dumping.
“Illegal tire dumping is a violation of the law and the threat to public health,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “Together, EPA, DEC and the Tuscarora Nation will increase enforcement on these sovereign lands to the fullest extent of the law and educate the public on the importance of proper tire disposal, safeguarding public health and the environment.”
“Illegal tire dumping is hazardous to the environment because waste tires can leach toxins into land and water, theater public health by creating breeding grounds to mosquitoes and other pests, and are aesthetically displeasing,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Dumping tires on the sovereign lands of Indigenous peoples, already disproportionally affected by environmental pollution, is particularly disturbing. DEC law enforcement officers are strictly enforcing illegal tire dumping, including on Nation land where authorized to enter, and violators will be held accountable to the full extent of the law to ensure public health and the environment are protected.”
This Nation-federal-state partnership includes increased enforcement by DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers of illegal tire dumping and a public outreach and education campaign aimed at waste tire generators to reinforce the importance of properly disposing waste tires and reporting improper dumping.
Waste tires are regulated wastes and must be managed by an authorized facility. Dumping waste tires or arranging for an improper disposal are crimes under New York State Environmental Conservation Law that could result in jail time and fines.
The Tuscarora Reservation is located in Niagara County surrounded by the Town of Lewiston and is home to more than 1,000 Tuscarora nation citizens and their Iroquois relatives and guests.
Anyone with information about those responsible for the illegal disposal of tires is encouraged to report the incident and location to DEC Environmental Conservation Police at 1-844-DEC-ECOS.
