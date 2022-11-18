This weekend marks five years of Ken Consentino and his group of volunteers making water drives to Tuscarora Reservation residents who are reliant on bottled water to survive.
“It’s a big achievement,” Consentino put it. “We’ve done this every month due to the efforts of volunteers dedicated to humanitarian efforts.”
Consentino started the water drive with Tuscarora Turtle Clan member Randy Green, who grew up on the reservation without access to clean water. The roots of the issue date back to 1958 when a third of the reservation was flooded to make up the reservoir for the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant. Fish and Gill creeks were also dammed. After that, those living there had to rely on groundwater.
Not only is the reservation at the highest point in Niagara County, so the groundwater naturally goes downhill, but the majority of wells have been poisoned, with 12 of 14 wells found to contain e.coli and chemicals used in gasoline due to improper waste removal. The families affected by this have to rely on bottled water for bathing and cooking, which Consentino said is not a viable solution.
“Even this drive is a band-aid on a bullet hole,” Consentino said. “Its just relieving financial stress on families.”
Every month, Consentino and a steady group of volunteers gather 24 packs of water bottles and load them up into trucks, with more usually planned for the anniversaries. Consentino said this helps 30 to 40 low-to no-income families and elders who cannot drive or lift.
There is a winter storm warning in place for Niagara County from Friday evening through Sunday morning, which will affect how the drive operates this year. Typically everyone would meet at Sam’s Club on 1580 Military Road in Niagara Falls where donations would be accepted. This year, the water will be dropped off at the Tuscarora Nation House, where Tuscarora Community Health Services will distribute it to the community.
Consentino said this coming storm will increase the need for financially affected families to have water, and that they might bring less water to them.
“We are braving the storm to keep this going,” Consentino said.
Anyone interested in donating can donate either cases or jugs of water, money, or their time at Sam’s Club from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, or contacting Charlene Roque-Washington through Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal.
