LEWISTON — The Tuscarora Indian Elementary School is closed through Nov. 30 following the discovery of two COVID-19 cases.
Daniel Ljiljanich, superintendent of the Niagara Wheatfield School District, said this decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the students and staff at the school. Since most staff live on the nearby Tuscarora Nation, in multi-generational households, he wanted to make sure the cases were contained.
“When we moved to go to fully remote learning, at Tuscarora, it was really based on a few different factors,” he said. “One of them, we had back-to-back cases there and its a fairly small school, of course.”
Transitioning from in-person to all virtual went smoothly with wifi hotspot devices being given to families districtwide. Boosters were provided as well for those students on the Tuscarora Nation, because online access can be so poor.
Ljiljanich is hopeful the school will be able to reopen in a week and a half. He said this also depends on whether the district ends up in one of the micro-clusters. If the area is given a yellow designation, they would have two weeks to test 20 percent of the in-person students and staff. A determination would be made based on that.
“We’re crossing our fingers that we can continue to stay open,” Ljiljanich said. “That the percentages in our schools are low compared to the numbers outside for our schools. The reality is, the designations for the different micro-cluster zones are being made by the general population, not by our school population.”
