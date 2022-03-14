Another Niagara County community has said no to marijuana sale.
The Tuscarora Nation announced on Monday that the tribal council has rejected an effort to legalize the cultivation, consumption and sale of all cannabis products on the nation's territories.
"Recently the people of the Tuscarora Nation considered the creation of a cannabis industry on the Tuscarora Nation Territory," the nation's council said in a prepared statement. "After hearing the concerns of the Tuscarora people, the Council decided to prohibit all cannabis activity, including but not limited to, transportation, sale and consumption, on Tuscarora territories."
The nation's statement also made clear that Tuscarora businessmen, or others, who may have been pushing for pot related activities on the territories, would not be tolerated.
"This process of self- determination can only be conducted by the Tuscarora Nation. Thus, individuals cannot invoke sovereignty without the informed consent of the Nation," the statement read. "Therefore, all persons are prohibited from entering the territory of the Tuscarora Nation with the intention of participating in any illegal commerce, including cannabis. All activities involved with any prohibited commerce are considered a violation of Tuscarora Nation Law. Sovereign immunity is held by the Tuscarora Nation, not by individuals."
The nation offered no additional comment on its marijuana ban.
