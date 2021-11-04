ALBANY — The push for green technology has expanded with several lawmakers now calling for a measure that would require all lawn mowers and leaf blowers sold in New York to be zero-emission devices by 2027.
The legislation, authored by Sen. Peter Harckham, D-Westchester County, calls on state agencies to come up with a plan by February 2023 for ditching gas-powered devices used in groundskeeping. Mulchers, chippers and lawn edgers are also covered by the proposal
The New York bill mirrors legislation passed this year in California, where environmental activists argued small gas-powered engines have made an outsized contribution to global warming and air pollution.
But the legislation is getting a decidedly chilly reception from some upstate lawmakers who say it is destined to create hardships for those operating lawn care services and homeowners, particularly those who maintain large residential lots in rural regions of the state.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Otsego County, recalled trying to mow his large lawn with a battery-powered lawn mower, pointing out he was so frustrated with the machine that he quickly went back to more rugged gas-powered machine.
"The intent of this legislation may be noble, but when you do a deep dive you will see that this would put undue costs on our businesses and frankly our municipalities," Oberacker said.
Shaun Pangman, owner of Pangman Outdoor Power store in Cobleskill, said the cost of a battery-operated zero-turn lawn cutting machine can be several times more than what a comparable gas-powered machine costs. A gas-powered chain saw may cost approximately $300 when a battery-operated one designed for the same jobs would cost about $1,000, he noted.
"This is a horrible idea," Pangman said of the Albany legislation. "This would not only hurt rich people who have their lawns mowed by professional landscapers, who would raise their prices, but it would also hurt poor people who mow their own lawns, because they wouldn't be able to afford the equipment."
Harckham envisions that the conversion to zero-emission groundskeeping equipment could be done rapidly.
“The environmental benefits of zero emission lawn devices are many, and as more communities in New York look to ban or partially ban gas-powered devices, the switch to electric equipment, which is certainly quieter to operate, will take place quickly statewide," the senator said in a statement.
His measure quotes from an Audubon Society magazine article that states "gas-powered lawn care of all kinds spews pollutants linked to cancers, heart disease, and asthma, and blowers, blast air up to 280 miles per hour, eroding topsoil and sending pollen, fertilizers, and herbicides adrift."
The measure also states that some gas-powered lawn care machines produce as much noise as a plane taking off, raising the risk of hearing loss after lengthy exposure.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, elevated earlier this year to House minority conference chair, said the Democrats promoting the legislation are out of touch with upstate New Yorkers.
"No one supports that policy," said Stefanik, predicting the Democratic agenda will help trigger "a huge red wave" in New York elections in 2022.
In Western New York, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said that although he supports environmental conservation efforts, "this is going one step too far."
Morinello also said New York should curtail the tendency to duplicate statehouse measures emerging in California.
"To add another expense to people makes no sense whatsoever," he said.
Harckham's bill proposes that the state Public Service Commission and other agencies "work to ensure that these zero-emission lawn care devices are affordable so individuals in low-income and disadvantaged communities have the access to such devices."
To cushion the expense of getting electric equipment, commercial landscapers and institutional users would be eligible for proposed rebates, under legislation introduced by Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, and Assemblyman Steve Englebright, D-Long Island.
That bill offers point-of-sale rebates totaling up to $15,000 annually for commercial landscapers, and up to $300 annually for individuals who purchase battery-powered electric equipment, such as weed whackers or lawn mowers..
Still another measure, proposed by Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz, D-the Bronx, and Sen. John Liu, D-Queens, calls for fines of up to $100 on anyone who uses a gas leaf or lawn blower from May 1 to Sept. 30. Use of such equipment would be prohibited year-round on Sundays as well as on federal and state holidays.
Harckham's legislation argues the continued use of gas-powered landscaping machines could impair the state's progress in achieving emission reductions.
"Without swift, innovative action we risk missing the targets outlined, and furthering the severity of climate change being experienced," the bill states.
