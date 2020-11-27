Three of every four registered voters in Niagara County cast their ballots in the 2020 general election, according to final results posted this week by the county Board of Elections.
After counting of absentee and affidavit ballots, President Donald Trump remained the favorite of Niagara County voters, garnering 56,068 votes (54%) to Joe Biden's 46,029 votes (44%).
The absentee and affidavit ballots helped narrow the gap for Biden. At the close of polling on Nov. 3, when only live votes were counted, Trump was further ahead, with 58% of the vote compared to Biden's 39.5%.
Nationwide, President-Elect Biden grabbed 51.1% of the vote to Trump's 47.2%.
Among third-party candidates for President, in Niagara County, Brock Pierce got 479 votes on the Independence line, Howie Hawkins got 371 votes on the Green Party line and Jo Jorgensen finished third overall with 1,133 votes on the Libertarian line. Rap recording star Kanye West got 27 votes. Others getting one or two votes apiece were Brian Carroll, Phil Collins, Don Blankenship, Mark Charles and Roque De La Fuente.
The board of elections' final numbers showed 104,874 of 138,608 registered voters in Niagara County cast a ballot in the general election, resulting in a voter turnout rate of 75.66%.
That's the highest local turnout rate in a generation of presidential election years. The turnout rate in 2016 was 67%; in 2012, 63%; in 2008, 67%; in 2004, 58%; in 2000, 63%; and in 1996, 69%.
The posted final numbers did not change the outcomes of any local contests.
In the state Supreme Court, 8th Judicial District, justice contest, Republican Gerald Greenan garnered 51% of the vote in Niagara County but the winner in the multi-county district is Democrat Amy Martoche.
In the 27th Congressional District contest, Democrat Nate McMurray picked up a few votes in Niagara County in post-election canvassing, bringing his share to 40% from 35% on Election Day, but incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs remained the favorite in the county and district-wide.
In the state 146th Assembly District, which covers Amherst and Pendleton, incumbent Karen McMahon, a Democrat, kept the seat while voters in Niagara County preferred her challenger, Republican Robin Wolfgang, by an almost two-to-one margin, 63% to 37%.
In the state 140th Assembly District, which covers Tonawanda, Kenmore, a portion of North Tonawanda and the Black Rock area of Buffalo, Democrat William Conrad III emerged victorious in the race to succeed veteran Assembly Member Robin Schimminger. Voters in Niagara County preferred the Republican candidate, North Tonawanda alderman Robert Pecoraro, by a fairly close margin, 52% to 46%.
The margins of victory for county office candidates were: Carolyn Wojtaszek, Niagara County Court Judge, 83%; Brian Seaman, District Attorney, 58%; and Michael Filicetti, Niagara County Sheriff, 91%.
