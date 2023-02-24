A Buffalo developer, facing charges of questionable business practices, has backed out of a proposed project in the Falls that would have restored 12 blighted and condemned properties in the South End Gateway Revitalization District.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino confirmed Thursday that the city intends to keep moving forward with what was dubbed the Power City Landmark development, but developer Rod Davis won’t be a part of the project.
“Power City Development (Power City Ventures, LLC) has withdrawn from the project,” Restaino told the Gazette. “And they’ve acknowledged that they will not be acquiring the (city-owned) properties (that were part of the proposed project).”
The project called for Davis’s company to acquire 10 city-owned properties for a single, lump sum, payment of $50,000. The former residential properties were projected to be revitalized into short-term rentals.
Two other properties that were part of the revitalization proposal had previously been purchased from private owners by Power City Ventures.
Davis’ company had originally been chosen by the city, through a request for proposals (RFP) process, to lead the $2.5 million housing renovation project that was also eligible for up to $1 million in reimbursements as part of an Empire State Development Restore New York grant.
Restaino said he has spoken to representatives of Empire State Development to advise then that the city still intends to move forward with the project and is still seeking the Restore New York grant.
“The only way to be able to keep the ($1 million) is to keep the project going,” the mayor said. “We’ve reached out to another developer, who has an interest, to obtain the (10 city-owned) properties and complete the project.”
Restaino did not identify the replacement developer, who is currently being vetted by city economic development officials.
The mayor said that Davis had “originally measured up” to a similar vetting, but a Gazette investigation into charges of questionable business practices by Davis touched off a firestorm of questions from both residents and members of the Falls City Council.
The council had unanimously approved Davis as the developer for Power City Landmark after finding that the project submitted through an entity known as RJ Davis and Company Development, was “consistent with the municipality’s local revitalization/urban development plan, that the proposed financing is appropriate for the specific project, and that the project facilitates effective and efficient use of existing and future public resources so as to promote both economic development and preservation of community resources.”
Restaino said he has advised Council Chair David Zajac of Davis’ withdrawal from the project and said that the council will need to approve a new developer.
“I’ve spoken to individual council members and outlined the plan going forward,” Restaino said.
The Gazette investigation found that Davis has been accused of failing to pay contractors who performed work on properties he owns, failing to pay rents he collected as a manager of local properties for an out-of-town a real estate company, and is facing a lawsuit from a business partner who claims Davis failed to properly handle his investment.
