The free trolleys that transport visitors throughout the Niagara region during tourist season are being used for an even higher purpose these days — to get residents to vaccine sites.
On Thursday, more than a dozen people were picked up at their homes and brought to True Bethel Church on South Avenue in Niagara Falls where they had appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The trolley rides, typically employed as part of the Discover Niagara Shuttle, are being provided by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area to people who do not have accessibility to transportation to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
"The lack of transportation options is a significant barrier for people who desire a COVID-19 vaccination but do not have access to cars or public transportation to get to their scheduled appointments," explained Sara Capen, executive director of the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area.
The NFNHA is working with the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force, led by Dr. Rolanda Ward, to compile a list of individuals who need rides to either pop-up clinics like the one at True Bethel or to the state vaccination site at the Niagara Falls Conference Center.
Several local organizations like NOAH are assisting in identifying people who may need rides.
The NFNHA will be doing this as needed and on a case-by-case basis for the foreseeable future, Capen explained.
"It is important to us as an organization to utilize the resources at our disposal such as the Discover Niagara Shuttle to service our community at this critical time," she added. "We are deeply grateful for the cooperation of our transportation provider, Niagara Majestic, their team and our drivers for making this possible."
To make an appointment for a vaccine via the New York state hotline, call 1-833-697-4829. To schedule vaccines and shuttle rides for the pop-up clinics in Niagara Falls, via the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force, call 286-8115.
