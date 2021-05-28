As Falls Fire Department Battalion Chief Clifford Mayes walked out into the engine bays at the Royal Avenue Fire Station Friday afternoon, to the briefly delayed cheers and applause of family, friends and fellow firefighters, he clutched a single sheet of paper in his hand.
“The New York State Retirement System,” he said holding the paper aloft for all to see. “I was on the phone for 45 minutes with them.”
With his final “retirement numbers” in hand, Mayes was ready to complete a 34-year career in the Falls Fire Department. But he wasn’t leaving alone.
Joining him in their final day on the job were fellow Battalion Chief Dave McGovern and Fire Prevention Chief Jeff Benjamin. Together, the three chiefs represented 87 years of experience leaving the city’s fire service.
“I make lemonade out of lemons,” said Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla. “Eighty-seven years of experience is a hole we’ll have to fill. It’s gonna be a big hole.”
But Pedulla predicted he had a “good bench” of captains to promote.
“We do well in preparing the way forward,” he said.
McGovern leaves after serving for 32 years, working his way through the ranks and most recently servings as the line supervisor for the department’s Platoon 2.
“It’s been a very fun, rewarding career,” he said.
McGovern was a familiar sight at some of the city’s largest infernos. Pedulla said he was “always very quick to assist his platoon in getting any task at hand completed.”
The chief joked that living close to a fire hall made it easy for him to respond.
“In the summer, we’d sleep with the windows open and I’d hear the sirens and I could tell which rigs were running,” McGovern said. “It’s going to be weird not to be there.”
While Pedulla praised McGovern’s “devotion to his platoon,” the battalion chief said he’s happy to close out his career having always kept his firefighters safe.
“You hear of so many (fire) departments with they experience injuries or loss of life,” McGovern said. “I’m just so happy we kept injuries to not severe.”
For Benjamin, retirement comes after 21 years on the line.
“I was always told if you work twice as hard, you get there twice as fast,” he joked.
Benjamin served as the Fire Prevention captain before becoming the Chief of Fire Prevention. Pedulla said his knowledge of building and fire codes and skills as a fire investigator were immeasurable.
“I’ll miss the camaraderie, the life-long friendships,” Benjamin said. “If you go to work and you’re happy the whole time you’re there, than it’s not really a job.”
Mayes expressed a similar sentiment.
“This is the best job in the world,” he said. “It’s amazing somebody paid me to do this.”
It wasn’t always his plan to be a firefighter. Mayes said he was “talked into” taking the civil service exam and even on his first day at the fire training academy, he still had reservations.
“But then we put on gear and went out to the fire tower and saw how much fun it was to run around,” Mayes said, laughing, “and I knew it was right.”
Mayes leaves as the department’s Senior Battalion Chief and the line supervisor for the department’s Platoon 4. Pedulla said Mayes will be “difficult to replace.”
“We’re in capable hands,” Mayes demurred.
He said the most difficult part of leaving his saying good-bye to the men and women who manned the lines with him over the years.
“This isn’t just friends, this is family,” Mayes said.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino also joined in the celebration of the three battalion chiefs.
“The City of Niagara Falls thanks these men for their service to the community,” Restaino said. “I know that they will surely be missed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department, but wish them all the best, and congratulate them, as they begin their retirement.”
