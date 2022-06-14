Tricky Pendleton intersection will be realigned    

The intersection of Bear Ridge and Tonawanda Creek roads in Pendleton will be realigned by the Niagara County Department of Public Works later this year to improve safety at the intersection.
According to county Legislator Tony Nemi, the intersection will be re-striped so that those vehicles merging onto Bear Ridge Road from the west side ramp of Tonawanda Creek Road will be at a 90-degree angle at the stop sign. Additional signage will be installed as well.
“Improving the vision of motorists entering Bear Ridge from the west was the main issue and I believe this proposal addresses that,” Nemi said. “As anyone who regularly drives that road knows there have been a few accidents and many near-misses.”
The realignment follows a study that was commissioned by the county and undertaken by the engineering firm Wendel.
The work will be done later this year as part of the county's yearly pavement markings re-striping program, DPW Commissioner Garret Meal said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.