SANBORN — TREK's request for tax incentives to relocate to a new facility in Cambria was approved this week by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
Under the terms of a 15-year Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement, the company will receive $3.7 million in property tax exemption, $1.1 million in sales tax exemption and $160,200 in mortgage recording tax exemption.
TREK, which currently operates in Harrison Place in the city of Lockport, is building a new, 110,000-square foot facility at 5274 Junction Road to accommodate existing operations and future expansion. Representatives previously said the company has outgrown its current space and expansion at Harrison Place is not feasible.
The company, which currently employs 250 people, projected adding 100 new positions within the next three years.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall. It's anticipated that will go on for about a year.
— By Robert Creenan
