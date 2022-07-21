Lockport’s Trek Inc. is a step forward to constructing a new manufacturing facility in the Town of Cambria which would retain and add jobs to Niagara County.
The project, planned for an industrially-zoned 20-acre parcel at 5274 Lockport Junction Road, would be 110,000 square feet, be 32 feet high, and have parking for 200 vehicles as it expands its manufacturing capabilities.
Andy DeVincentis, a leasing director with Elma-based Walden Development Group which is developing the new facility, said that Trek Inc., which has been owned by the Colorado-based Advanced Energy since 2018, has outgrown its current facility at Harrison Place in Lockport. Plans to expand to the third floor of the building housing it were not feasible and it also considered relocating to another municipality outside of New York state and possibly the northeastern United States.
“We really feel like this is a strong project for them to stay local,” DeVincentis said, with the project retaining the 206 employees already at Advanced Energy and the company wanting to grow to 350 employees in the next 3 years at part of the move.
The new facility would be 3.9 miles away from Trek Inc.’s current location and have room for two 50,000 square foot expansions.
“In the short-term, this would serve their needs for the next decade or more,” DeVincentis said, “and also give them the ability to continue to expand in Cambria.”
The Harrison Place facility currently manufactures power supplies designed for the semiconductor industry.
Ray Morgan, general manager and vice-president of the high voltage solutions group at Advanced Energy, said that what was clear to him about the Western New York area was the workmanship and dedication to work is something unique to the area.
“There was a snow day in February so bad they shut down roads,” Morgan described one instance. “We had 22 people show up on the site ready to do their jobs.”
Morgan added that they are looking to create partnerships with colleges like the University of Buffalo or the Rochester Institute of Technology to give their students an opportunity to work in the area after they graduate.
“What was evident was people going into semiconductor training courses, then leaving the state because there’s no opportunities for them,” Morgan said. “We’re trying to change that and have a symbiotic relationship with the institutions.”
Based on when Trek receives necessary approvals, including from the Town of Cambria Planning Board and sales tax, mortgage tax, and property tax incentives from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, construction for the new facility would start this fall and take a year to complete.
“What’s really great about the workforce here is they don’t mass produce anything,” DeVincentis said, “so they’re constantly evolving in technology and what they do to be able to be flexible. Between the engineers hired, assembly, and manufacturing, they’re really doing 1 unit at a time. Sending workers overseas for work doesn’t make sense.”
Advanced Energy currently has 12 locations in the United States it operates design, sales, and manufacturing, and other services out of including Lockport. It has similar operations in several European and Asian locations.
The Niagara County Planning Board approved the proposed plans at their monthly meeting this week.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency will hold a public hearing about the project at 1 p.m. on July 27 at the Cambria Town Hall board room at 4160 Upper Mountain Road in Sanborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.