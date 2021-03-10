Treatment tackles COVID-19's more serious risks

LOCKPORT — Dr. Tom Cumbo of Catholic Health joined Eastern Niagara Hospital as its chief of infection disease a month ago and has brought with him a new monoclonal antibody therapy infusion that is being offered to COVID-19-positive patients which greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.
He spoke about the procedure, which is given intravenously to patients who qualify.
“This therapy has been around for the better part of a year,” Cumbo said. “It’s been shown to help decrease the risk of hospitalization in folks who are at higher risk of being hospitalized by COVID.”
These include individuals over 65, those who are obese and those who have diabetes or other immunocompromised conditions.
“It’s basically laboratory grown antibodies,” Cumbo said. “Antibodies are the things the vaccine is actually inducing your body to produce. So these laboratory grown antibodies, we infuse them into your system and that acts to activate the rest of your immune system to help fight off the virus.”
Cumbo serves as chief medical officer of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston and attended Canisius College before getting his medical degree at the UB School of Medicine where he completed a post-doctoral fellowship in infectious diseases. He completed his medicine residency at John Hopkins University/Sinai Hospital program and served an additional year as chief resident and finished a post-doctoral fellowship in internal medicine through John Hopkins.
“The difference between the flu shot and this, is the flu shot is trying to get your own body to get to make these antibodies, just like the Covid shot does, too. This is actually going to the next step and giving the antibodies to the patient,” he said, though noting that getting this one-time infusion shouldn’t be combined with also getting the vaccine – at least for a few months.
“You can see where this intertwines, because if you get this, we try to stop people from getting the vaccine for 90 days, because these antibodies will prevent your body from producing your own antibodies,” Cumbo said. “They take about three months to wear out, so once that happens you can get the vaccine and the body will produce the antibodies on their own.”
Altogether, in the past two months, Cumbo has given close to 30 infusions, and for the past week, seven patients have been treated with it at ENH.
To get the therapy an appointment with the hospital is needed. On the day of the appointment, the patient is asked to stay in the parking lot and call the hospital, said Senior Director of Nursing Maralyn Militello. A nurse will be sent down and will lead the patient to the area where the therapy is being given.
"We are pleased to have a specialist with such a high level of expertise lead this effort," Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of ENH, said. "Dr. Cumbo has been an exceptional addition to our medical staff. We are so appreciative of the efforts he, our Director of Pharmacy Kaitlyn Reinhardt and our Senior Director of Nursing Maralyn Militello who have developed and implemented this program for the patients who need it in our community."
While Cumbo didn’t know the rate of success off-hand, he said that it is good.
“It definitely helps people from progressing to severe disease, meaning really bad pneumonia, going into the ICU – needing hospitalization. That we know it’s very good to prevent that,” he said.
Patient with COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their physician to discuss a referral to the clinic as an option in their treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.