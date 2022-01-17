Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.