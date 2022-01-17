In response to heavy snow throughout the region, a travel ban has been issued Monday morning in the City of Niagara Falls.
“In consultation with public safety and public works officials we are asking for no unnecessary travel,” Mayor Robert Restaino said in a release.
The travel ban is in effect until 6 p.m.
Trash pickup in the city will be pushed back a day per Modern Disposal.
Throughout the rest of Niagara County there is a travel advisory. Residents are encouraged to restrict non-essential travel for the duration of today's snow event.
Those with necessary travel are advised to plan accordingly and leave plenty of time for your commute.
