FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, photo Tarana Burke, founder and leader of the #MeToo movement, gestures as she speaks during an interview, in New York. In his response to an independent investigation that found he sexually harassed 11 women, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited his own family member's sexual assault to explain his behavior with accuser Charlotte Bennett. That component of his statement came under criticism from sexual assault survivors, their advocates and even crisis public relations managers. Burke said Cuomo “does not get to use someone else's trauma as his own shield.” Advocates say Cuomo needs to take accountability to move forward. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)