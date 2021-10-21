Shaquilla Brinson had been offering beauty services in a makeshift space for several years when a Facebook status about a salon for rent at 734 E. Market St. in Niagara Falls caught a friend’s eye.
Tony Poletti of the Marketplace Restaurant had listed the former Michaels Coiffures building for rent. Michael Gamboyan retired in May after more than 60 years in business. At first, Brinson was hesitant.
“I just took a leap of faith,” Brinson said. I felt like I was ready. I have enough clientele and enough experience under my belt.”
The new business is S. Kiy’s Trap House of Beauty specializing in natural hair car, braiding, extensions and locks.
Poletti, who didn’t know her, made a fast judgment.
“I advertised and she called,” he said. “When I met her, she showed up with her family. Right away I liked her.”
That was only the beginning for Brinson, who was determined to make the space her own.
“It didn’t look bad,” she said, “but it was mustard yellow. Initially it didn’t work.”
The answer, for Brinson and her boyfriend James Lindsay was to get to work. They repainted in bright pink, refinished the cabinetry and added new knobs and signage.
Brinson and Poletti have formed a quick friendship.
“Tony, he’s amazing,” she said. “I love him.”
Her birth name is Shaquilla Kiyona Brinson, (Shaquilla means “Nigerian Queen”, hence “S. Kiy’s”. As for “Trap House of Beauty” it has a clear context for the entrepreneur.
“A ‘trap house’ is any place you go to offer a service” she said. “I came here to grind, to do hair, to provide for my family.”
The graduate of Niagara Falls High School received cosmetology training at BOCES and has been at her craft since.
“I think it’s going to work out,” Poletti said. “She’s going to be there a long time. She’s going to be a good neighbor.”
Now she has a new quest. She needs to hire employees. She is looking for a lash technician and someone to do natural hair. Anyone she hires needs to be licensed. For more information, to make an appointment or to inquire about a job, call (585)-449-0127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.