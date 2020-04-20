Transit Drive-in is ready and waiting to get back in action

There's just the hint of spring air, tempered by cold temperatures, but every year has brought a bounty of traditions. Studying for regents comes to mind and trying out for baseball. Others like mailing in a tax-return, as well as spring cleaning also hit the nail on the head. But one of those traditions has been to get into the car, tune the radio and spend a couple hours at the drive-in theater.
Governor Andrew Cuomo commented on the idea at a recent press conference.
"Drive in theaters? That is a good question," he said, amidst his staff throwing out explanations. "I'm going to talk to the ESD (Empire State Development) about it."
It might as well have been the declaration of a national holiday, or at least for anyone that's experienced a night at Transit Drive-In.
"It (the drive-in) certainly is not an essential business," said Rick Cohen, owner of Transit Drive-In. "However, if we took certain steps to mitigate the risk; it could be possible for us to open the drive-in theater and have it be a safe experience."
Cohen went on to explain a few key "steps" he and his employees could make.
"We have the capability to do internet ticketing, where you buy your tickets on an app, and kind of like how you board a plane, you scan the ticket as you walk past the gate agent," Cohen said. "It'd be contact-less, and pretty fast and easy to get into the drive-in theater, and would eliminate cash and credit card sales."
Another point Cohen would like to implement is to severely decrease the amount of people using the bathroom. To that end, he is capping the show at one movie per night and instituting a one-person only restroom which will be disinfected after each use. Employees will be wearing gloves and masks at all times.
"We wouldn't necessarily have the snack bar open," Cohen said. "People can bring their own food and drink, if they want to. If we were to have concessions available, we can do that on an app. So, just like a take-out. When they go up to the counter, it will already be ordered and paid for."
Movies would include those released in the last four months, but also "great retro movies" like "Back to the Future," "Rocky Horror Picture Show," or "Jaws."
Cohen said, he has made a request to to Empire State Development Corporation, but doesn't expect a response immediately.
"This is something we're looking into four to six weeks from now," he said. "When they're starting to get ready to allow some businesses to open up. They may allow the drive-in to open up, but not allow the bowling center to open up. They probably won't allow the Bisons to open up the ball park or the Sabres to open up the arena, but some things they will."
While Cohen said, he'll be the first one to shut it down if people stop socially distancing themselves at his drive-in, he can't help but be a little excited with the prospect of opening to the public.
"I don't know what the demand is going to be, so we'll start off very conservatively with just one movie and one screen," he said. "We'll add screens if necessary and if there's enough demand we might do two screens. Maybe a family movie on one screen, an action movie on another, then have additional screens available for if one screen fills up, we can put overflow onto another screen."
Keep updated by visiting Transit Drive-In on Facebook.
