The Transit Drive-in announced it will be hosting a drive-in fireworks display on Saturday.
Many municipalities had to cancel their annual fireworks show this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've been working with Skylighters Fireworks on obtaining a permit from the Town of Lockport for a drive-in fireworks display this weekend, and we finally received the permit this morning. Since many of the public fireworks displays have been canceled this year, we wanted to do everything we could to bring a professional display to our customers," the business said in a Facebook post.
The fireworks show is scheduled for dusk on Saturday, with regular admission fees applying and no upcharges. Scheduled movies will follow the display.
The gate will open at 6 p.m., all parking will be on a first come basis only, no reserved spaces. All tickets will be advance internet sales only, no same day sales or walk-ins.
Movies and social distancing policies are listed on the drive-in website
